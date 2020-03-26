Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Washington State senior defensive back Bryce Beekman has died. Police in Pullman, Washington, say the 22-year-old Beekman was found dead in his apartment Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Gary Jenkins says there is no sign of foul play. Jenkins says more information will be released by the Whitman County coroner’s office. Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State after transferring from Arizona Western College. He was expected to be part of an experienced Washington State secondary going into this season.