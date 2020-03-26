AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Thursday, Mar. 26.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Boise bureau is reachable at 208-343-1894. Send daybook items to Idaho@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Idaho and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 26 8:00 AM – Idaho Global Entrepreneurial Mission Council meeting, via teleconference

Location:

Weblinks: https://commerce.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Mercedee Wilds, Idaho Commerce, mercedee.wilds@commerce.idaho.gov, 1 208 334 2470

——————–

Thursday, Mar. 26 9:00 AM Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call – Idaho Travel Council meeting via conference call. Agenda items include updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) and the Idaho Travel Council Strategic Plan, feedback from the Tourism Tours, and any new business

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Laurie McConnell, Idaho Department of Commerce Tourism Development, laurie.mcconnell@tourism.idaho.gov , 1 208 287 0781

Dial in 1 (786) 535-3211 Access Code: 694-710-901