Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

Supply shortage halts coronavirus testing at Salem clinics

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem Health has temporarily stopped coronavirus testing in three of its clinics and hospital emergency room because of a supply shortage. Salem Health said Wednesday evening that the medical group began outpatient testing for COVID-19 on March 16. Officials said in a news release that they must now preserve their kits and supplies for hospitalized patients. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the state’s emergency stockpile is quickly running out. The state has given out 100% of the gowns, 95% of the face shields and more than 80% of the N-95 respirators it had saved in state warehouses.

Brown slams Trump administration over mask production woes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown is slamming the Trump administration for its failure to provide companies that want to make respirator masks and ventilators with a guarantee of liability protection. Brown said Wednesday that Oregon companies have the capability to start making respirator masks immediately but are hesitant to do so because they could face liability issues without federal action. Brown called on federal authorities to take immediate action and said failure to do so will cost lives. She says the federal government is telling states to buy supplies on the open market and now states are competing for critical items.

Rural America watches pandemic erupt in cities as fear grows

DUFUR, Ore. (AP) — The pandemic’s toll in big cities like New York, Seattle and San Francisco has dominated headlines, but large swaths of rural America are also deeply affected. Tiny towns tucked into Oregon’s windswept plains or on Alaska’s arctic tundra might not have a single case of the new coronavirus yet, but these small communities are still wary. They fear the spread of the disease to areas with scarce medical resources, the social isolation that comes when the only diner in town closes its doors and the economic free fall that’s hitting hard in places where jobs were already hard to come by.

Hikers call for rescue ends in arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three hikers were stranded overnight in the Coast Range, and their call for help saved them — but also ended in arrests for two of them. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Harrigan, Natalie Ladu and Alex Meyers planned to hike in the Tillamook Burn area. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the group parked at a locked access gate, entered the forest and later called authorities, saying they were “frozen and unable to move.” They called for help Tuesday evening, and searchers found the group about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. No one needed medical attention. The sheriff’s office says Harrigan was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm while Ladu was arrested on a Washington County warrant for a parole violation and possession of methamphetamine.

1 dead in Tigard house fire

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) — One person has been found dead in a Tigard home that caught fire. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue Chief Cassandra Ulven says it’s not clear how the fire started Tuesday or if the person died before it broke out. She declined to the Oregonian/OregonLive to provide any other information about the adult, whose cause of death will be investigated by the Washington County medical examiner.

Couple arrested on meth-related charges in southern Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force seized a half-pound of methamphetamine and arrested a man at a cabin east of Ashland. The Mail Tribune reports Joseph Johnston Parker of Gold Hill was arrested near Howard Prairie Lake. On March 13, authorities arrested Parker’s wife Amanda Parker on drug charges at their home, where police say they seized meth, scales, packaging, drug records and cash. Joseph Parker wasn’t there. Police say the investigation into the Parkers began in 2017. Joseph Parker is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine. Amanda Parker remains held on $215,000 bail on similar meth charges, along with a forgery charge.

Brown says state may have trouble providing ‘basic services’

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she is ‘gravely concerned’ about Oregon’s ability to deliver basic services over the next six months to a year because of the economic fallout from statewide closures and stay-at-home orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Brown said Tuesday that the state has far more needs than resources and the economy is “tumbling down” as thousands are laid off. The governor plans to call a special session of the Legislature as early as next week to earmark $250 million for the COVID-19 response and to insure there is enough money for the upcoming wildfire season.

Crater Lake, Mt. Rainier, other national park sites close

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Crater Lake National Park, Mount Rainier and several other national park sites across the Pacific Northwest have temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus outbreak. Crater Lake made the announcement Tuesday morning, while Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks announced their closures Tuesday afternoon. Park officials said rangers will remain at the parks to enforce the closure and protect the parks. Other park closures in Oregon include the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park and John Day Fossil Beds. In Washington, North Cascades National Park shut campgrounds and facilities, as well as some trailheads and access roads. Washington state officials also temporarily closed all state-managed parks, wildlife areas, and water access areas for at least two weeks.