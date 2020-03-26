Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ALASKA AIRLINES

Alaska Airlines cuts flights, pay due to coronavirus

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says it will reduce flights by 70% in April and May and cut pay to its CEO and president to zero through September to conserve cash amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Seattle-based airline said Wednesday that like other airlines they are seeing demand for flights drop by more than 80% and that flight schedules for June and beyond will be based on demand. Additionally Alaska plans to slash pay by 50% to the president of Horizon Air, and cut it by 20 to 30% for other executives. The company board also will not take their pay.

PLASTIC BAG BAN

Wash. governor signs bill to ban single-use plastic bags

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that will ban single-use plastic bags in the state has been signed into law by Gov. Jay Inslee, in what he called “”a victory for our environment.” The bill was signed Wednesday and goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2021. It bans retailers from giving out single-use plastic bags and requires an 8-cent charge for other bags.The 8-cent charge would help stores cover the cost of paper or durable, reusable bags and create an incentive for shoppers to bring their own bags. The fee would increase to 12 cents in 2026.The legislation also requires paper bags to be made from 40% recycled material.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

5 workers, 2 patients at psychiatric hospital have COVID-19

SEATTLE (AP) — Five workers and two patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Wednesday. In the last week, state health officials said that one Western State Hospital employee and two patients were positive for COVID-19, but on Wednesday, officials reported four more employees had the disease. Workers fear it will get worse due to conditions at the sprawling facility and the administration’s policies. A union representative for the staff says they continue to report to work because they care deeply about the patients, but they’re concerned about management’s failure to be proactive with health guidance.

SPORTS BETTING

Washington governor signs bill allowing sports betting

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A bill to allow sports gambling in Washington state, but only at tribal casinos, has been was signed by Gov. Jay Inslee. Supporters of the bill signed Wednesday say betting on sports is widespread in Washington already, and legalizing it would protect consumers. Supporters said tribal casinos were the logical place to expand gambling opportunities. The bill was passed despite objections that it grants a tax-free monopoly to the state’s Indian tribes while hurting smaller commercial card-room casinos. The bill would allow betting on professional and college sports, but not on college teams based in Washington state.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-GLANCE

WSU delays May commencement due to virus concerns

Two more workers at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing to five the number of people in the 850-bed facility who have acquired the disease. Also Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced that the traditional May commencement ceremonies for students would be delayed until at least August on all of the school’s campuses. Schulz did say that on May 9 there would be an online commencement for all campuses. In Washington, 132 people have died from COVID-19.

DEPUTY SHOOTS WOMAN

Deputy shoots, kills woman trying to run him over

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — A Mason County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a 32-year-old woman after police say she tried to run the deputy over with her vehicle. Mason County Coroner Wes Stockwell identified the woman as Kathryn Hale, who lived in the Shelton area. Thurston County Sheriff’s Lt. Ray Brady told The Olympian that a deputy went to a house near Mason Lake about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday to contact the woman, who was wanted on “multiple felony warrants.” Brady says the deputy was walking up the driveway when Hale attempted to run him over and that’s when he fired his gun. The woman died on the way to a local hospital. Brady says the deputy sustained minor injuries. Authorities are investigating.

MISSING WOMAN-REMAINS

Remains belong to missing woman, death deemed suspicious

WENATCHEE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say human remains found last week belong to an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing in October. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the body was identified as Hannia “Paulina” Mosqueda Rodriguez of Waterville. The sheriff’s office says the circumstances surrounding her death are suspicious in nature and are being investigated by multiple agencies. She was originally reported missing to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in October 2019. Her body was found last week in a ravine outside Wenatchee.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PRISONS

Virus: Inmates ask state Supreme Court to order releases

SEATTLE (AP) — A group of inmates in Washington prisons are asking the state Supreme Court to order the release of prisoners at high risk from the coronavirus. Columbia Legal Services, a nonprofit that advocates for social and economic justice, filed a petition on behalf of the inmates with the high court Tuesday. The petition warns that virus outbreaks in the prisons would be devastating and says all inmates over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are due to be released within 18 months should be freed now to reduce the risk of a outbreak. Gov. Jay Inslee’s office says he is aware of the issue and takes it seriously.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON ORDER-GLANCE

Washington state’s stay-at-home order at a glance

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — In order to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home unless necessary and for non-essential businesses to close for at least two weeks, expanding previous orders that banned large gatherings and closed bars and dine-in restaurants. As of Monday, more than 2,200 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, and at least 123 people have died. Inslee said he was concerned that many weren’t taking the outbreak seriously, and he said the extra measures were needed in order to save lives.

TROOPER HIT KILLED

State trooper fatally hit by fleeing motorist on I-5

CHEHALIS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington State Patrol trooper was killed when a motorist fleeing law enforcement hit him on Interstate 5 in Chehalis. The State Patrol says 28-year-old trooper Justin Schaffer was attempting to deploy spike strips to bring the pursuit to a stop when the fleeing vehicle hit him on Tuesday afternoon. Schaffer was taken to a Centralia hospital where he died. He joined the State Patrol in late 2013. Information on a memorial service will be released at a later time.