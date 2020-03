AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good morning. Our news coverage plans Friday. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694.(backslash)

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Spot developments.

IN BRIEF:

—TEEN ASSAULTED: Man charged with assaulting teen, posting it on social media.

—BUSINESS SCAMMED: Police: Longview, Washington, company scammed out of $160K.