Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State health officials say three Idaho residents have become the first reported deaths in the state because of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The officials said Thursday that two of the cases were in Blaine County. One was a man over the age of 60 and the other was a man over the age of 80. It wasn’t clear if either had underlying health issues. The third case was a man over age 70 from Canyon County who had underlying health issues. More than 146 Idaho residents have tested positive for the coronavirus so far. Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued a statewide stay-at-home order for Idaho’s 1.75 million residents on Wednesday.

BURLEY, Idaho (AP) — A southern Idaho man has been charged with attempted murder after a detective said he cut a woman with a kitchen knife. Forty-three-year-old Joseph A. Price of Burley man has not yet entered a plea and could not be reached for comment. A call to his public defender was not immediately returned. Cassia County Sheriff Detective Lieutenant Kevin Horak told The Times-News that deputies who went to the home found a woman severely bleeding with head, face and hand injuries. The woman was taken to the hospital, and Price was arrested a short time later in Twin Falls. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for March 31.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued a statewide stay-at-home order as the coronavirus continues to spread. Little announced the order Wednesday and said it will remain in effect for 21 days. Idaho has more than 91 confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread throughout the state. The governor also issued a new “extreme emergency” declaration for the state, a step he said would allow him to take additional steps to expand the capacity of Idaho’s health care system.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Whistleblower lawsuits against Idaho will be limited to $370,000 in non-economic damages under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. The Republican governor on Tuesday signed the bill that has no limit for economic damages. Economic damages can include loss of income and legal fees. Non-economic damages include such things as pain and suffering, and emotional distress. The measure follows a whistleblower lawsuit the State Police settled in 2019 for $1.29 million. In that case, a whistleblower claimed police retaliated against him because he testified against another officer in a court hearing. Backers of the legislation say the limits on non-economic damages protect Idaho taxpayers.