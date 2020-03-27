Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jobless claims are soaring in Oregon as the state nears the end of its first week under Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Oregon Department of Employment said Thursday that since March 15, the state has received 76,500 initial unemployment claims. That compares to 4,900 claims the week of March 8, before the economic devastation of the new coronavirus took hold. Hospitality and leisure jobs made up about half the 22,800 claims processed in the last week. Deschutes Brewery, an iconic craft brewery, also says this week it will layoff 300 employees and close its pubs and tasting rooms.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak is affecting initiative signature drives and may lead to this year having the lowest number of such measures in decades. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that initiatives dealing with subjects as gun control, clean energy and highway tolls now appear increasingly unlikely to make the ballot. At this point, just two initiative campaigns appear positioned to get enough signatures by the July 2 deadline to qualify for the ballot — both of which revolve around easing drug laws. Each needs 112,020 valid signatures from registered voters.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police have arrested a man on suspicion of exposing himself to three girls. The Portland Police Bureau says 20 year-old Hassan Abdullahi was arrested Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on a public indecency charge. Officers responded March 9 to a report of a man lingering near Robert Gray Middle School. The caller said he saw the man walk down a path and then saw three girls head in the same direction. The witness took a photo as the man came running back and drove away. Police say the man was waiting in the bushes with his genitals exposed and asked the girls about taking a picture. Police say the girls screamed and the man ran off.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says a man killed by police in a Springfield store parking lot earlier this month charged at the officer with a tire iron. KEZI-TV reports that Perlow ruled the shooting justified. Perlow says witnesses saw 32-year-old Chase Brooks damaging vehicles in the parking lot outside a Best Buy store and called 911. Officers Eric Pardee and Anthony DelCastillo responded just after 3:30 p.m. March 14. Perlow said Pardee attempted to deescalate the situation, but Brooks moved to attack him. Pardee ordered him to stop, and Brooks did not, which is when Pardee shot at Brooks three times, hitting him in the heart and a lung.