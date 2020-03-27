Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Friday ordered a 1% cut in state agency spending because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus. He also directed the Idaho Department of Labor to make it easier to file unemployment claims as thousands of workers have lost their jobs in recent weeks as businesses have shut down. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 600 words.

BOISE — A scenic Idaho county known as a ski-vacation haven for celebrities and the wealthy has a new, more dubious distinction: It has one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus infections in America. Numbers from Johns Hopkins University on Friday show that with more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, Blaine County has the highest rate of cases outside New York City and its surrounding counties. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 450 words. WITH AP Photos.

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade decision that legalizing the procedure nationwide. The Republican governor signed the measure on Tuesday, according to his website. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 250 words.

