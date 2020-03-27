AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Friday, Mar. 27.

Sunday, Mar. 29 – Tuesday, Mar. 31 POSTPONED: American Craft Distillers Convention and Vendor Trade Show – POSTPONED: Annual American Craft Distillers Convention and Vendor Trade Show * Postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemi

Location: Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.americancraftspirits.org, https://twitter.com/craftdistill

Contacts: Pennfield Jensen, American Craft Spirits Association, penn@americancraftspirits.org, 1 812 325 6121

Sunday, Mar. 29 CANCELED: NCAA Women’s March Madness Elite Eight begins – CANCELED: NCAA Women’s Basketball Elite Eight Round begins, with games played in the Albany Regional and Portland Regional * Followed by games in the Chicago Regional and Greensboro Regional * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

Weblinks: http://www.ncaa.com, https://twitter.com/NCAA

Contacts: Meghan Durham, NCAA public and media relations, mdurham@ncaa.org, 1 317 917 6117