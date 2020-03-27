Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. — The coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in many people, with millions in Oregon adhering to an order to stay home and an initiative in Salem to make masks for health-care workers being overwhelmed by volunteers. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 410 words. With AP photos.

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon fishery managers closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River Thursday night to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 210 words.

LONDON — The date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. By Chris Lehourits. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

