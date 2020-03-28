Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says another person died in Oregon of COVID-19, for a total death toll of 12. The number of people testing positive rose by 98, bringing the state total to 414 . The coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in many people, with millions in Oregon adhering to an order to stay home and an initiative in Salem to make masks for health-care workers being overwhelmed by volunteers. In Bend, Oregon, though, a man was charged by a grand jury with allegedly attempting to infect a Bend Police Officer with COVID-19.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fishery managers have closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Astorian reports the decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily closing recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide. The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not carry any implications for other fisheries — commercial or recreational — at this time. Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations.

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say administration building at an Oregon prison was evacuated when workers found an envelope in the mail room with an unknown substance inside. The Department of Corrections says the mail room at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was secured when the envelope was found Friday morning and that multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to investigate. Seven employees were in the mail room at the time and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The Department of Corrections says it’s the third time that te administration building has been evacuated in recent months. The prison houses approximately 1,200 adults.

LONDON (AP) — Sebastian Coe says the date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. The Olympic great is now president of World Athletics and says there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But he says “the rest of the jigsaw doesn’t make a great deal of sense until you’ve got the one big centerpiece in there.” The Olympics were officially postponed on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. That decision is likely to force World Athletics to push its world championships back a year to 2022.