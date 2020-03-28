Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has been fired. Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night. On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital’s administration. In an interview earlier this week, Lin said his criticism was motivated in part by what he learned as an ER doctor at a hospital near the World Trade Center on 9/11. The hospital did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bond and levy elections in several jurisdictions in nine counties will move ahead at the end of April after Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee declined a request by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and county elections officials to cancel or postpone the elections amid concerns about COVID-19. Originally, more than 30 jurisdictions in 18 counties were set to hold special elections on April 28. As of Friday, 19 jurisdictions had canceled due to coronavirus concerns, leaving just nine counties set to oversee elections April 28. The governor’s office says they will work with the secretary of state’s office to mitigate impacts on the auditors.”

UNDATED (AP) — In Washington state, health authorities say there have been at least an additional 26 deaths reported from COVID-19. That brought the total to at least 175 coronavirus deaths in the state, authorities said Friday, along with about 3,700 confirmed cases. And schools across Washington have been closed due to the coronavirus, but beginning next week authorities say they should be ready to teach again. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal told reporters that “our expectation is by Monday they have plans in place.”

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concludes that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care facility. Residents without symptoms could have the virus, so it won’t work to simply separate those with symptoms from others. The report released Friday concluded that as soon as there’s a confirmed case, all health care workers should don masks and other protective garments. It also recommended that residents be isolated as much as possible. The nursing home was not identified.