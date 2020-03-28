Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Anyone who scoffs at the idea of shutting down sports to deal with the coronavirus outbreak needs a primer on the 1919 Stanley Cup Finals. It’s right there on the silver chalice, engraved alongside all the championship teams. The words: “Series Not Completed.” A little over a century ago, the final between the Montreal Canadiens and the Seattle Metropolitans had to be called off before the decisive game when Spanish flu swept through the teams. One of the Canadiens’ star players even lost his life. That series serves as a sobering, worst-case scenario of what can happen during a pandemic.

LONDON (AP) — Sebastian Coe says the date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. The Olympic great is now president of World Athletics and says there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But he says “the rest of the jigsaw doesn’t make a great deal of sense until you’ve got the one big centerpiece in there.” The Olympics were officially postponed on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. That decision is likely to force World Athletics to push its world championships back a year to 2022.