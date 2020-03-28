Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Ski vacation hot spot becomes virus ground zero in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A scenic Idaho county known as a ski-vacation haven for celebrities and the wealthy has a new, more dubious distinction: It has the highest per-capita rate of confirmed coronavirus infections in America outside of New York City and its surrounding counties. Numbers from Johns Hopkins University showed Friday that Blaine County had more than 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, among roughly 22,000 residents. At least 14 of those cases were among health care workers, partly hobbling the region’s small medical facility. The county includes tony Sun Valley Resort and draws skiers and outdoor enthusiasts from around the world.

Idaho governor orders 1% budget cut due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered a 1% cut in state agency spending because of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus. The Republican governor said the 1% cutback doesn’t apply to health care workers. He also on Friday directed the Idaho Department of Labor to make it easier for people who have lost their jobs to file unemployment claims. He also ordered a $40 million transfer into emergency funds to fight the virus. More than 13,300 people filed unemployment claims last week, a 1,200% increase over the previous week, and the largest the state agency said it has ever recorded.

Idaho governor approves $400,000 to kill problem wolves

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation sending just under $400,000 to a state board to use to kill problem wolves in Idaho has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. The Republican governor signed the bill Tuesday, according to his website. The budget bill taps money in the state’s general fund to kill wolves that prey on livestock or wildlife. The state’s Wolf Depredation Control Board has agreements with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services to kill wolves. Fish and Game killed 17 wolves in northern Idaho in February that the agency says were killing elk.

Little signs bill loosening restrictions on concealed carry

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Visitors to Idaho 18 and over who can legally possess firearms will be allowed to carry a concealed handgun without a permit or training within city limits under legislation signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. The Republican governor signed the bill Wednesday, according to information on his website. Backers say the measure clears up confusion when people travel from rural areas to a city with a concealed firearm. Concealed carry is allowed in rural areas. Opponents say it’s a bad idea to allow teenagers with no training to carry concealed handguns in cities.

Idaho governor OKs bill outlawing abortion if Roe reversed

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation making abortion a crime in Idaho if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe versus Wade decision that legalized the has been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little. The Republican governor’s website says he signed it. The measure includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother. Criminal punishment would be a felony and apply to the people performing abortions, not the women. Doctors could have their licenses suspended or revoked. Opponents say the measure takes away women’s rights and doesn’t include provisions for their health.

Glacier National Park closes for coronavirus pandemic

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Glacier National Park officials say the Montana park is closing because of the coronavirus outbreak. Park officials say the park closed at 5 p.m. Friday after hearing from gateway communities in Flathead and Glacier counties, the Blackfeet Indian Reservation and the state. U.S. Highway 2, which partly runs inside the park’s southern boundary will remain open. Superintendent Jeff Mow says park officials will work with the state, county and tribe on when it will be safe to reopen. The move follows closures earlier this week by Yellowstone, Grand Teton and the Great Smoky Mountains national parks.