Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Number of coronavirus cases climbs in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says another person died in Oregon of COVID-19, for a total death toll of 12. The number of people testing positive rose by 98, bringing the state total to 414 . The coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in many people, with millions in Oregon adhering to an order to stay home and an initiative in Salem to make masks for health-care workers being overwhelmed by volunteers. In Bend, Oregon, though, a man was charged by a grand jury with allegedly attempting to infect a Bend Police Officer with COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISHERIES

OR, WA shut recreational river salmon, steelhead fisheries

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fishery managers have closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Astorian reports the decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily closing recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide. The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not carry any implications for other fisheries — commercial or recreational — at this time. Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations.

SUSPICIOUS SUBSTANCE-PRISON

Suspicious substance found in Coffee Creek prison mail

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say administration building at an Oregon prison was evacuated when workers found an envelope in the mail room with an unknown substance inside. The Department of Corrections says the mail room at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville was secured when the envelope was found Friday morning and that multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies responded to investigate. Seven employees were in the mail room at the time and one was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. The Department of Corrections says it’s the third time that te administration building has been evacuated in recent months. The prison houses approximately 1,200 adults.

AP-ATH-TRACK-WORLDS-COE

Track worlds in limbo until new Olympic dates are set

LONDON (AP) — Sebastian Coe says the date of the next world track championships is in limbo until the International Olympic Committee decides on a new schedule for the postponed Tokyo Games. The Olympic great is now president of World Athletics and says there are plenty of options for rescheduling next year’s world championships in Eugene, Oregon. But he says “the rest of the jigsaw doesn’t make a great deal of sense until you’ve got the one big centerpiece in there.” The Olympics were officially postponed on Tuesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. That decision is likely to force World Athletics to push its world championships back a year to 2022.

PERSON DEAD-POLICE SHOOTING

Police: 1 dead in police shooting on I-5 south of Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a 51-year-old man died in a police shooting on Interstate 5 south of Salem after troopers initiated a traffic stop. The Salem Police Department says during the stop late Thursday an altercation ensued and shots were fired by the troopers. Oregon State Police troopers weren’t hurt. Salem police say William Floyd of Oregon City died at the scene. The involved troopers have been put on paid administrative leave, which is standard practice. It wasn’t immediately clear how many troopers were involved.

RAPIST SENTENCE

Man gets 42 years for raping, kidnapping, beating woman

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A man previously convicted and imprisoned for assaulting at least two women was sentenced to nearly 42 years in prison for raping, kidnapping, assaulting and strangling a Salem woman. The Statesman Journal reports 46-year-old Cosmo Miles was found guilty of 17 guilty charges — including two counts of rape, assault, strangulation, sodomy, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon — following a bench trial before Marion County Judge Susan Tripp. He was acquitted on one count of unlawful sexual penetration. Miles, who previously went by the name Cosmo Luey Seal, had been out of prison for a domestic violence assault for only a few months when he was arrested by Salem police in August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Jobless claims soar in Oregon from COVID-19 layoffs

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jobless claims are soaring in Oregon as the state nears the end of its first week under Gov. Kate Brown’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Oregon Department of Employment said Thursday that since March 15, the state has received 76,500 initial unemployment claims. That compares to 4,900 claims the week of March 8, before the economic devastation of the new coronavirus took hold. Hospitality and leisure jobs made up about half the 22,800 claims processed in the last week. Deschutes Brewery, an iconic craft brewery, also says this week it will layoff 300 employees and close its pubs and tasting rooms.

AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-INITIATIVES

Virus outbreak hurts initiative drives in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak is affecting initiative signature drives and may lead to this year having the lowest number of such measures in decades. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that initiatives dealing with subjects as gun control, clean energy and highway tolls now appear increasingly unlikely to make the ballot. At this point, just two initiative campaigns appear positioned to get enough signatures by the July 2 deadline to qualify for the ballot — both of which revolve around easing drug laws. Each needs 112,020 valid signatures from registered voters.