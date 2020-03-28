Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR FIRED

Doctor fired after criticizing virus response at hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has been fired. Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night. On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital’s administration. In an interview earlier this week, Lin said his criticism was motivated in part by what he learned as an ER doctor at a hospital near the World Trade Center on 9/11. The hospital did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL ELECTIONS

April special elections move ahead amid COVID-19 concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bond and levy elections in several jurisdictions in nine counties will move ahead at the end of April after Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee declined a request by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and county elections officials to cancel or postpone the elections amid concerns about COVID-19. Originally, more than 30 jurisdictions in 18 counties were set to hold special elections on April 28. As of Friday, 19 jurisdictions had canceled due to coronavirus concerns, leaving just nine counties set to oversee elections April 28. The governor’s office says they will work with the secretary of state’s office to mitigate impacts on the auditors.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-GLANCE

Schools to ready plans amidst virus shutdown; more deaths

In Washington state, health authorities say there have been at least an additional 26 deaths reported from COVID-19. That brought the total to at least 175 coronavirus deaths in the state, authorities said Friday, along with about 3,700 confirmed cases. And schools across Washington have been closed due to the coronavirus, but beginning next week authorities say they should be ready to teach again. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal told reporters that “our expectation is by Monday they have plans in place.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NURSING HOMES

For nursing homes, symptoms aren’t enough to tell who’s sick

SEATTLE (AP) — An investigation at a Seattle-area nursing home concludes that symptoms aren’t enough to identify who is infected once the coronavirus enters a long-term care facility. Residents without symptoms could have the virus, so it won’t work to simply separate those with symptoms from others. The report released Friday concluded that as soon as there’s a confirmed case, all health care workers should don masks and other protective garments. It also recommended that residents be isolated as much as possible. The nursing home was not identified.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP

Trump boosts virus aid, warns governors to be ‘appreciative’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is willing to help governors in their struggle with a virus outbreak, if they ask nice. He has taken a round of steps to expand the federal government’s role in helping produce critically needed supplies to fight the coronavirus pandemic after desperate pleas from the nation’s governors. Yet he also rejected any criticism for the federal government’s response to a ballooning public health crisis that a month ago he predicted would be over by now. Trump on Friday signed an order aimed at compelling General Motors to prioritize the production of ventilators under the Defense Production Act.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISHERIES

OR, WA shut recreational river salmon, steelhead fisheries

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fishery managers have closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Astorian reports the decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily closing recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide. The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not carry any implications for other fisheries — commercial or recreational — at this time. Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IMMIGRANT CHILDREN

Judge mulls request to release migrant children over virus

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge says she doesn’t want a sudden, large-scale release of immigrant children from U.S. government custody but wants to know why they’re still being held as the coronavirus spreads. U.S. District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles said Friday she wants to be sure immigrant children caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border alone are released to suitable sponsors in an orderly fashion. She didn’t immediately issue a final ruling in a teleconferenced hearing that came after immigrant advocates asked her to order the prompt release of children. Authorities say four migrant children in custody in New York tested positive for the coronavirus, as well as eight staff, contractors or foster parents in New York, Washington and Texas.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-REPAIRS

West Seattle Bridge to be shored up before repair work

SEATTLE (AP) — City officials say the West Seattle Bridge needs additional support before contractors enter the 600-foot arched span to complete scheduled repairs needed so the bridge can be reopened for traffic. The Seattle Times reported that Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the emergency bridge closure Monday after a sudden acceleration of cracks. Officials say there are likely multiple reasons for the cracks. Durkan expects the bridge to be closed for months. City roadway structures director Matt Donahue said Thursday that the bridge can still support its own weight, and all measures are being taken to protect the bridge’s integrity, including potential shoring.

MAN ARRESTED-FERRY PORT

SWAT team arrests man on ferry in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man on a ferry at Point Defiance Park on weapons violation charges. KOMO-TV reported that the Kent Police Department, Auburn Police Department and Valley SWAT responded to the scene and helped with the arrest Thursday. Guy Bumstead said he witnessed the man’s arrest while he was waiting for the ferry for Vashon Island around 7 p.m. Bumstead says multiple white vans and black SUVs rushed to the ferry as it docked and a man was pulled from a pickup truck. Kent police say the man was booked into the King County Jail.

TEEN ASSAULTED

Man charged with assaulting teen, posting it on social media

BOW, Wash. (AP) — A man was arrested after police say he attacked a 17-year-old boy and posted the attack on social media. The Skagit Valley Herald reports Trevor McCabe was charged this week in Skagit County Superior Court with first-degree assault resulting in great bodily harm and other charges. Court documents say the boy messaged McCabe Saturday on social media and asked for alcohol. McCabe told the boy to come to his house in Bow and bring $30. When the boy arrived, documents say McCabe struck him, causing him to fall and begin to seize. Documents say McCabe continued to assault him while posting it to social media. McCabe remains jailed on $500,000. It wasn’t immediately known if McCabe has a lawyer.