Washington Daybook

Saturday, Mar. 28 – Thursday, Apr. 02 CANCELED: SIR Annual Scientific Meeting – CANCELED: Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) Annual Scientific Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Washington State Convention Center, 800 Convention Pl, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.sirweb.org, https://twitter.com/SIRspecialists

Contacts: SIR annual meeting, annualmeeting@sirweb.org, 1 800 488 7284

Monday, Mar. 30 – Friday, Apr. 03 CANCELED: ICAR International Conference on Antiviral Research – CANCELED: ICAR International Conference on Antiviral Research * Canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Seattle Hotel, 515 Madison St, Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.isar-icar.com, https://twitter.com/ISARICAR

Contacts: ISAR, info@isaricar.com, 1 571 349 0079