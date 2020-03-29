Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team. Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs. The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has lost his position. Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night, though the health care staffing company for the hospital denied it fired him and said it would try to find another location for him to work. On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital’s administration.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some environmental groups are complaining about the teleconference format for gathering public comments on a federal government proposal to save salmon runs on the Columbia River system. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to hold teleconferences, rather than in-person public hearings, on its new proposal to remove four dams on the Snake River to save the fish. Critics say the teleconferences allow for far fewer comments than traditional public hearings. Environmentalists want the Army Corps of Engineers to double the comment period to 90 days and hold more hearings. But a spokeswoman for the Army Corps Northwestern Division in Portland, Oregon says people at this point should plan on the comment period ending on April 13 as planned.

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.