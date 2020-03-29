Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Gov. launches ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ ad campaign amid virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has launched a statewide public awareness campaign with a Portland-based ad agency, the Oregon Health Authority, and others to inform Oregonians about the importance of staying home to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. The campaign was created to speak directly to people across the state about the significance of the COVID-19 health crisis in Oregon, and what they can do to help. It also highlights essential workers on the front lines. The campaign will appear on television, radio, social media, and other places online. Additionally, the state fire marshal on Saturday suspended regulations that restrict people in Oregon from pumping their own fuel, effective immediately until April 11.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIELD HOSPITAL

Seattle Seahawks field to host military hospital amid virus

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team. Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs. The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.

FARM WORKERS

Feds fast track foreign farm workers’ return

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier because as of this week more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border. The Capital Press reports the U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview. After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver. It also broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SNAKE RIVER DAMS

Environmental groups complain about dam hearings format

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some environmental groups are complaining about the teleconference format for gathering public comments on a federal government proposal to save salmon runs on the Columbia River system. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to hold teleconferences, rather than in-person public hearings, on its new proposal to remove four dams on the Snake River to save the fish. Critics say the teleconferences allow for far fewer comments than traditional public hearings. Environmentalists want the Army Corps of Engineers to double the comment period to 90 days and hold more hearings. But a spokeswoman for the Army Corps Northwestern Division in Portland, Oregon says people at this point should plan on the comment period ending on April 13 as planned.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHAT’S-ESSENTIAL

What’s essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns

The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what’s essential and what things we really can’t do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They’re also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it’s Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there’s general agreement on what’s essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.

SHIP STRIKES-WARMING OCEANS

Whales face more fatal ship collisions as waters warm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest whales face increased risk of death from ship strikes as waters warm. For some species, such as the rare North Atlantic right whale, the changing ocean environment is causing the whales to stray outside protected zones designed to keep them safe from ships. Vessels strikes are among the most frequent causes of accidental death in large whales, along with entanglement in fishing gear. Conservationists, scientists and animal lovers have pushed for the International Maritime Organization to do more to protect the whales, but that won’t happen without cooperation from the worldwide shipping industry.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Number of coronavirus cases climbs in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority says another person died in Oregon of COVID-19, for a total death toll of 12. The number of people testing positive rose by 98, bringing the state total to 414 . The coronavirus outbreak has brought out the best in many people, with millions in Oregon adhering to an order to stay home and an initiative in Salem to make masks for health-care workers being overwhelmed by volunteers. In Bend, Oregon, though, a man was charged by a grand jury with allegedly attempting to infect a Bend Police Officer with COVID-19.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FISHERIES

OR, WA shut recreational river salmon, steelhead fisheries

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — Oregon fishery managers have closed recreational salmon and steelhead fisheries on the Columbia River to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Astorian reports the decision comes after the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife’s announcement Wednesday that it was temporarily closing recreational fishing and shellfishing statewide. The closure is expected to last until at least April 8 and does not carry any implications for other fisheries — commercial or recreational — at this time. Washington and Oregon jointly manage fisheries on the Columbia River and have sought to have concurrent regulations.