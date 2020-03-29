Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIELD HOSPITAL

Seattle Seahawks field to host military hospital amid virus

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team. Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs. The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR FIRED

Doctor loses job after criticizing hospital’s virus response

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has lost his position. Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night, though the health care staffing company for the hospital denied it fired him and said it would try to find another location for him to work. On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital’s administration.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SNAKE RIVER DAMS

Environmental groups complain about dam hearings format

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some environmental groups are complaining about the teleconference format for gathering public comments on a federal government proposal to save salmon runs on the Columbia River system. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to hold teleconferences, rather than in-person public hearings, on its new proposal to remove four dams on the Snake River to save the fish. Critics say the teleconferences allow for far fewer comments than traditional public hearings. Environmentalists want the Army Corps of Engineers to double the comment period to 90 days and hold more hearings. But a spokeswoman for the Army Corps Northwestern Division in Portland, Oregon says people at this point should plan on the comment period ending on April 13 as planned.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHILD-WELFARE

Coronavirus roils every segment of US child welfare system

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.

TROOPER DEATH-CHARGES

Aggravated murder charges filed in trooper’s death on I-5

SEATTLE (AP) — An Olympia man has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper. Justin Schaffer was killed Tuesday during a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 5 in Chehalis. The Seattle Times reports Michael David Thompson is accused of deliberately plowing into Schaffer as the 28-year-old trooper set up spike strips to deflate the tires of Thompson’s fleeing pickup truck. In addition to aggravated murder, Thompson faces a slew of criminal charges related to a chain of events that began Monday at a convenience store in Thurston County and culminated with Thompson crashing his pickup truck after the police pursuit on southbound I-5. Thompson remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

FARM WORKERS

Feds fast track foreign farm workers’ return

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier because as of this week more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border. The Capital Press reports the U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview. After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver. It also broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STIMULUS-TRIBES

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off. Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans. They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday. Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need. More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHAT’S-ESSENTIAL

What’s essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns

The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what’s essential and what things we really can’t do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They’re also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it’s Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there’s general agreement on what’s essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.

BC-VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPECIAL ELECTIONS

April special elections move ahead amid COVID-19 concerns

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Bond and levy elections in several jurisdictions in nine counties will move ahead at the end of April after Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee declined a request by Secretary of State Kim Wyman and county elections officials to cancel or postpone the elections amid concerns about COVID-19. Originally, more than 30 jurisdictions in 18 counties were set to hold special elections on April 28. As of Friday, 19 jurisdictions had canceled due to coronavirus concerns, leaving just nine counties set to oversee elections April 28. The governor’s office says they will work with the secretary of state’s office to mitigate impacts on the auditors.”

SHIP STRIKES-WARMING OCEANS

Whales face more fatal ship collisions as waters warm

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Scientists say the world’s largest whales face increased risk of death from ship strikes as waters warm. For some species, such as the rare North Atlantic right whale, the changing ocean environment is causing the whales to stray outside protected zones designed to keep them safe from ships. Vessels strikes are among the most frequent causes of accidental death in large whales, along with entanglement in fishing gear. Conservationists, scientists and animal lovers have pushed for the International Maritime Organization to do more to protect the whales, but that won’t happen without cooperation from the worldwide shipping industry.