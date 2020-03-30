BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

SEATTLE — At least 12 workers and four patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus and one patient has died from the disease, officials said Monday. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 360 words. With AP Photos.

SEATTLE DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

SEATTLE — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 360 words.

ELECTION 2020 MAIL VOTING

OLYMPIA, Wash. — As the coronavirus pandemic knocks primary election after primary election off schedule, Democrats argue the outbreak shows the country needs to move toward one of their longtime goals — widespread voting by mail — to protect the November election. By Nicholas Riccardi and Rachel La Corte. SENT: 1090 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON FIRST RESPONDERS

SEATTLE — Firefighters and first responders in Washington state are seeking donations of protective gear and ask the public to be honest about their symptoms when they call for help so that workers can prepare. By Martha Bellisle. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON GLANCE

SEATTLE — Public health officials and researchers say social distancing appears to be helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Seattle area, where many of the first U.S. deaths occurred.There are now more than 4,850 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Washington state and at least 195 deaths. SENT: 430 words.

GENERAL MOTORS VENTILATOR POLITICS

DETROIT — Twelve days ago, General Motors put hundreds of workers on an urgent project to build breathing machines as hospitals and governors pleaded for more in response to the coronavirus pandemic. By Tom Krisher. SENT: 980 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RARE EEL: Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria.

—YAKIMA ESCAPE: Report: Mass breakout in Yakima started as jail riot.

—MISSING PRESUMED KILLED: Evidence points to homicide in Washington missing man case.

—MOUNTAIN GOATS: Idaho officials observe 57 mountain goats in Selkirk range.