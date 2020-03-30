CUI: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) _ CUI Global Inc. (CUI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tualatin, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 18 cents per share.

The electronics company posted revenue of $5.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $1.1 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $23.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 93 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.18.

