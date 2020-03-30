Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — A northern Idaho lawmaker led a church service on Sunday despite a statewide stay-at-home order by Gov. Brad Little to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Republican Rep. Tim Remington, the pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene, held the service, but it’s not clear how many attended. Remington didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press on Monday. On Sunday, he told worshipers that the stay-at-home order violated their rights. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 370 words.

SEATTLE-DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

SEATTLE — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. The high court issued its denial Monday in a challenge brought by two local property owners who said the program forces them — through their tax dollars — to support candidates they don’t like, in violation of the First Amendment. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 360 words.

YELLOWSTONE-BISON-SLAUGHTER

BILLINGS, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park is done capturing wild bison for the year after rounding up almost 550 of the wild animals and sending most to slaughter as part of a population control program, park officials said. The culling is carried out under a legal agreement between federal and state officials aimed at preventing the spread of an animal disease to cattle. By Matthew Brown. SENT: 380 words.

