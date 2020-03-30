Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee: Washington needs more coronavirus test supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that Washington state still has a shortage of coronavirus testing kits and again suggested the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing would likely have to be extended to fight the disease. Inslee appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Washington has been testing more people for COVID-19 recently, but the governor said it lacks some necessary materials to do more. The state Department of Health says more than 54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Washington. More than 4,300 have tested positive. More than 190 people have died.

ENERGY SUPPLY DEAL

Washington utility to buy power from Montana tribal group

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Washington state electric utility has signed a contract to purchase hydroelectric power from a Montana tribal company. The Billings Gazette reports Puget Sound Energy Inc. in Washington signed the 15-year contract to draw power from a project operated by Energy Keepers Inc., owned by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes in Montana. The tribal hydroelectric project including a Flathead River dam will provide Puget with 40 megawatts of power. The deal will supplant Puget’s delivery of coal-fired electricity from Montana’s Colstrip Power Plant after 2025. Energy Keepers began supplying Puget customers with energy in March.

DEMOLISHING THE DAMS

Largest US dam removal stirs debate over coveted West water

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — Plans to tear down four hydroelectric dams in rugged country along the Oregon-California border to save salmon are generating excitement from environmentalists and tribes, and fear and anger among those who want the dams to stay. The $450 million project would be the largest dam demolition in U.S. history. It would reshape vast stretches of the Klamath River and could bring salmon back to spawning habitat that has been blocked to fish for more than a century. Project backers say federal regulators could vote this spring to transfer the dams’ hydroelectric licenses from the current operator to a nonprofit formed to oversee the demolition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIELD HOSPITAL

Seattle Seahawks field to host military hospital amid virus

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team. Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs. The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCTOR FIRED

Doctor loses job after criticizing hospital’s virus response

SEATTLE (AP) — An emergency room doctor who publicly criticized the coronavirus preparations at his hospital in Washington state has lost his position. Dr. Ming Lin, a ER doctor at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, confirmed his firing in a message to The Associated Press on Friday night, though the health care staffing company for the hospital denied it fired him and said it would try to find another location for him to work. On Facebook and in media interviews Lin has repeatedly criticized what he saw as a sluggish response by the hospital’s administration.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SNAKE RIVER DAMS

Environmental groups complain about dam hearings format

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some environmental groups are complaining about the teleconference format for gathering public comments on a federal government proposal to save salmon runs on the Columbia River system. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the government decided to hold teleconferences, rather than in-person public hearings, on its new proposal to remove four dams on the Snake River to save the fish. Critics say the teleconferences allow for far fewer comments than traditional public hearings. Environmentalists want the Army Corps of Engineers to double the comment period to 90 days and hold more hearings. But a spokeswoman for the Army Corps Northwestern Division in Portland, Oregon says people at this point should plan on the comment period ending on April 13 as planned.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CHILD-WELFARE

Coronavirus roils every segment of US child welfare system

NEW YORK (AP) — Child welfare agencies across the United States are scrambling to confront new challenges arising because of the coronavirus outbreak. For caseworkers, there are physical risks as well as an emotional toll. Child welfare workers in several states, including Michigan, Massachusetts, New York and Washington, have tested positive for the virus. Many agencies have cut back on in-person inspections at homes of children considered at risk of abuse and neglect. Instead, visits are now often done through videoconferencing. Parents of children already in foster care are losing their chances for weekly visits. And slowdowns at family courts are burdening some of those parents with agonizing delays in reunifying with their children.

TROOPER DEATH-CHARGES

Aggravated murder charges filed in trooper’s death on I-5

SEATTLE (AP) — An Olympia man has been charged with aggravated first-degree murder in connection with the death of a Washington State Patrol trooper. Justin Schaffer was killed Tuesday during a high-speed police pursuit on Interstate 5 in Chehalis. The Seattle Times reports Michael David Thompson is accused of deliberately plowing into Schaffer as the 28-year-old trooper set up spike strips to deflate the tires of Thompson’s fleeing pickup truck. In addition to aggravated murder, Thompson faces a slew of criminal charges related to a chain of events that began Monday at a convenience store in Thurston County and culminated with Thompson crashing his pickup truck after the police pursuit on southbound I-5. Thompson remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail.

FARM WORKERS

Feds fast track foreign farm workers’ return

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier because as of this week more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border. The Capital Press reports the U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview. After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver. It also broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-STIMULUS-TRIBES

Tribes say persistent efforts pay off in massive stimulus

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Tribes say their persistent efforts to be included in a massive stimulus bill to respond to the new coronavirus have paid off. Tribes have been lobbying Congress to help address shortfalls in an already underfunded health care system that serves Native Americans. They secured $10 billion in the bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday. Most of it is set aside as a relief fund that will be distributed based on need. More than $1 billion will go to the federal agency that provides primary health care for more than 2 million Native Americans. The Navajo Nation in the U.S. Southwest has been hardest hit by the virus with more than 90 confirmed cases.