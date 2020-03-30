AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, Mar. 30.

Monday, Mar. 30 10:00 AM Bicameral Dems speak on need for more PPE in Oregon – SEIU 503 holds a call to discuss the lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in Oregon and demand the Trump administration increases the supply to the state. Speakers include Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Democrats Sen. Jeff Merkley and Rep. Suzanne Bonamici

Weblinks: https://seiu503.org/, https://twitter.com/SEIULocal503

Contacts: Jay Parasco, parascoj@seiu503.org, 1 808 397 0398

RSVP to parascoj@seiu503.org for Zoom conference information.

Monday, Mar. 30 10:00 AM Portland Mayor Wheeler unveils economic and housing relief funding – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler holds a press conference to provide updates on how the city and the private sector are providing funding to ‘build citywide resilience and catalyze economic recovery.’ Other speakers include Prosper Portland Director of Economic Development Tory Campbell, Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, and Umpqua Bank President and CEO Cort O’Haver

Location: Portland Building, 1120 SW 5th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://www.portlandonline.com

Contacts: Tim Becker, Office of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Timothy.Becker@portlandoregon.gov, 1 503 823 6784

Call-in # (712) 770-4856 Access code: 562441 * Media will be separated by 6 ft * Please facilitate pooling resources if possible.

Tuesday, Mar. 31 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: American Cleft Palate – Craniofacial Association Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://meeting.acpa-cpf.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerCleftPalate

Contacts: ACPA/CPF, info@acpa-cpf.org, 1 919 933 9044

Wednesday, Apr. 01 New Nike CFO and COO – Matthew Friend becomes Nike Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Andy Campion who becomes Chief Operating Officer

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Apr. 01 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828