Oregon Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Confronted with a lack of protective equipment, health care workers treating coronavirus patients are reusing masks that are supposed to be used once and then discarded and are even making their own — and more are getting infected. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 550 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

SEATTLE — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 360 words.

BI STATE GROUSE NOT LISTED

RENO, Nev. — Two years after a U.S. judge ordered the Trump administration to reconsider its refusal to protect sage grouse populations along the California-Nevada line, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has again decided against listing the bi-state grouse as threatened or endangered. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 600 words.

IN BRIEF:

—RARE EEL: Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria.

