BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON GLANCE

SEATTLE — Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health, said on Tuesday that a University of Washington data model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. SENT: 610 words. With AP photos.

TIMBERLAND SALE

KALISPELL, Mont. — The new owner of large tracts of Montana timber land does not intend to break longstanding access agreements allowing people to use the lands for hunting and fishing, officials said. SENT: 250 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORECASTING THE PANDEMIC

WASHINGTON – Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. The public gets its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing. High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention.

SPORTS

FBN—SEAHAWKS MOVES

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks cleared a chunk of salary cap space by waiving safety Tedric Thompson and releasing veteran tight end Ed Dickson on Tuesday. SENT: 290 words.

IN BRIEF:

—SNOWPACK STATEWIDE: Washington statewide snowpack 104% of normal as of March 30.

—MISSING LANDLORD INVESTIGATION: Everett man arrested after suspected fatal landlord argument.

—KITSAP HOME STANDOFF: Man arrested in standoff faces more charges.

—CHILD ABUSE-CHARGES: Seattle woman charged with abusing her young children.