Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Confronted with a lack of protective equipment, health care workers treating coronavirus patients are reusing masks that are supposed to be used once and then discarded and are even making their own — and more are getting infected. Twelve staffers at Oregon Health and Science University have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that three more people in Oregon — men aged 80 and two 91-year-olds — have died from the virus, with the known state death toll at 16. The total of known coronavirus cases is 606.

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Pacific snake eel rarely seen in waters as far north as Oregon has been discovered in the sand near Astoria. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man happened on the creature, which appeared to be in distress. He called the Seaside Aquarium, which is is closed due to coronavirus social distancing protocols, but staff were there to care for the animals. Aquarium officials said on Facebook that as soon as the man described it as a sea snake they knew that it was most likely a Pacific Snake Eel. A similar scene played out last year when beach visitors discovered a Pacific snake eel buried in the sand in Long Beach, Washington.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was arrested and methamphetamine, cash and a firearm were seized during an operation in which police served warrants on residences in the Salem area. The Salem Police Department says the search warrants served by police, the FBI and DEA were the result of an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit into the distribution of drugs in the Salem area. Police say 45-year-old Maria Gallegos-Mendoza of Salem was charged through a federal complaint last week with possession with the intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer to comment for her.

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that Washington state still has a shortage of coronavirus testing kits and again suggested the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing would likely have to be extended to fight the disease. Inslee appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Washington has been testing more people for COVID-19 recently, but the governor said it lacks some necessary materials to do more. The state Department of Health says more than 54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Washington. More than 4,300 have tested positive. More than 190 people have died.