Idaho News Coverage Advisory

BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn’t commit, but suggested he would approve future legislation that didn’t put the state in court as a first step. The Republican governor on Monday said the measure’s objective was admirable, but that its process was flawed. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 490 words.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Conservation groups sued the U.S. government Tuesday over livestock grazing in a Wyoming forest, saying grizzly bears are too often killed by ranchers and wildlife managers for pursuing cattle in such settings. Forest officials decided in October to allow livestock grazing to continue across more than 260 square miles (690 square kilometers) in the Green River headwaters of Bridger-Teton National Forest. SENT: 300 words.

