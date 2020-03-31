Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Health care workers falling ill amid lack of protections

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Confronted with a lack of protective equipment, health care workers treating coronavirus patients are reusing masks that are supposed to be used once and then discarded and are even making their own — and more are getting infected. Twelve staffers at Oregon Health and Science University have tested positive for COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority said Monday that three more people in Oregon — men aged 80 and two 91-year-olds — have died from the virus, with the known state death toll at 16. The total of known coronavirus cases is 606.

RARE EEL

Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Pacific snake eel rarely seen in waters as far north as Oregon has been discovered in the sand near Astoria. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man happened on the creature, which appeared to be in distress. He called the Seaside Aquarium, which is is closed due to coronavirus social distancing protocols, but staff were there to care for the animals. Aquarium officials said on Facebook that as soon as the man described it as a sea snake they knew that it was most likely a Pacific Snake Eel. A similar scene played out last year when beach visitors discovered a Pacific snake eel buried in the sand in Long Beach, Washington.

METH ARREST CHARGES

31 pounds of meth seized, Salem woman arrested

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was arrested and methamphetamine, cash and a firearm were seized during an operation in which police served warrants on residences in the Salem area. The Salem Police Department says the search warrants served by police, the FBI and DEA were the result of an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit into the distribution of drugs in the Salem area. Police say 45-year-old Maria Gallegos-Mendoza of Salem was charged through a federal complaint last week with possession with the intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer to comment for her.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee: Washington needs more coronavirus test supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that Washington state still has a shortage of coronavirus testing kits and again suggested the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing would likely have to be extended to fight the disease. Inslee appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Washington has been testing more people for COVID-19 recently, but the governor said it lacks some necessary materials to do more. The state Department of Health says more than 54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Washington. More than 4,300 have tested positive. More than 190 people have died.

SEATTLE-DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

Justices decline challenge to Seattle ‘democracy vouchers’

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. The high court issued its denial Monday in a challenge brought by two local property owners who said the program forces them — through their tax dollars — to support candidates they don’t like. Seattle voters decided in 2015 to tax themselves $3 million a year; in exchange, each receives four $25 vouchers that they can donate to participating candidates in city elections. The Washington state Supreme Court has already unanimously upheld the program.

DEMOLISHING THE DAMS

Largest US dam removal stirs debate over coveted West water

KLAMATH, Calif. (AP) — Plans to tear down four hydroelectric dams in rugged country along the Oregon-California border to save salmon are generating excitement from environmentalists and tribes, and fear and anger among those who want the dams to stay. The $450 million project would be the largest dam demolition in U.S. history. It would reshape vast stretches of the Klamath River and could bring salmon back to spawning habitat that has been blocked to fish for more than a century. Project backers say federal regulators could vote this spring to transfer the dams’ hydroelectric licenses from the current operator to a nonprofit formed to oversee the demolition.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FIELD HOSPITAL

Seattle Seahawks field to host military hospital amid virus

SEATTLE (AP) — A military field hospital for people with medical issues that are not related to the coronavirus outbreak is being deployed at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field Event Center, which is home to the Seahawks football team. Officials say 300 soldiers from the 627th Army Hospital at Fort Carson, Colorado, have deployed to Seattle to staff the hospital, which is expected to create at least 150 hospital beds for non-COVID-19 cases. Officials are planning to use the field hospital for maladies such as broken bones and other needs. The Washington state Department of Health says there have been 4,300 confirmed coronavirus cases statewide, including 189 deaths.

FARM WORKERS

Feds fast track foreign farm workers’ return

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Farmers and orchard owners nationwide are breathing a little easier because as of this week more H-2A workers will be able to cross the Mexican border. The Capital Press reports the U.S. State Department on Thursday expanded the number of foreign agricultural workers whose visa applications can be processed without an in-person interview. After suspending “non-essential” visa processing in Mexico due to the coronavirus outbreak, the agency said it would prioritize processing for returning H2A workers whose visas expired within the last year by giving them an interview waiver. It also broadened those waivers to include new workers and returning workers whose visas had expired in the past 24 months.