Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Study: Social distancing seems to be helping in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials and researchers say that social distancing appears to be helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Seattle area, where many of the first U.S. deaths occurred. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the public still needs to be prepared for the state’s current two-week stay-at-home order to be extended. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order last week that is in effect through April 6, and ordered all non-essential businesses to close through at least April 8. The latest orders expanded previous actions taken by Inslee that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants, and entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases at psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 12 workers and four patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus and one patient has died from the disease. The 85-year-old Western State Hospital patient tested positive on March 21 and died last Thursday, according to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services. The other patient who tested positive has since fully recovered, they said. The hospital is monitoring all patients for COVID-19 symptoms and is limiting movement of patients on wards, as a precaution, they said. Western state workers have been critical of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORECASTING THE PANDEMIC

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing. High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention. He’s dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact. Such models are a standard tool to control the spread of diseases.

SEATTLE-DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

Justices decline challenge to Seattle ‘democracy vouchers’

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. The high court issued its denial Monday in a challenge brought by two local property owners who said the program forces them — through their tax dollars — to support candidates they don’t like. Seattle voters decided in 2015 to tax themselves $3 million a year; in exchange, each receives four $25 vouchers that they can donate to participating candidates in city elections. The Washington state Supreme Court has already unanimously upheld the program.

DOUBLE FATAL SHOOTING

2 active-duty soldiers die in shooting

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say two active-duty soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord have died in a shooting. The News Tribune reports the woman and man were identified Monday as 19-year-old Ashley Hernandez and 23-year-old Damien Martinez. Thurston County Coroner Gary Warnock says information about where they were from wasn’t immediately available. About 5 a.m. Sunday, police say deputies were called to an apartment after a man said his girlfriend had shot herself. The sheriff’s office says deputies found him dead from a gunshot wound and the woman died later at a hospital. Investigators are working to determine whether the incident was a murder-suicide or a double suicide.

RARE EEL

Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Pacific snake eel rarely seen in waters as far north as Oregon has been discovered in the sand near Astoria. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man happened on the creature, which appeared to be in distress. He called the Seaside Aquarium, which is is closed due to coronavirus social distancing protocols, but staff were there to care for the animals. Aquarium officials said on Facebook that as soon as the man described it as a sea snake they knew that it was most likely a Pacific Snake Eel. A similar scene played out last year when beach visitors discovered a Pacific snake eel buried in the sand in Long Beach, Washington.

MISSING-PRESUMED KILLED

Evidence points to homicide in Washington missing man case

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Police say a Washington state man is missing and presumed dead after several items of evidence point to a homicide. KOMO-TV reports a 40-year-old tenant at a rental property in Everett has been arrested for investigation of murder and tampering with evidence. The man was being held in the Snohomish County Jail. Police say the wife of a 67-year-old Mukilteo resident contacted the police to report her husband missing after failing to return from the rental property they own. Officers found blood outside the building and inside the tenant’s unit. They later detained the tenant, who was not immediately identified.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Inslee: Washington needs more coronavirus test supplies

SEATTLE (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday that Washington state still has a shortage of coronavirus testing kits and again suggested the shutdown of most businesses and extreme social distancing would likely have to be extended to fight the disease. Inslee appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Washington has been testing more people for COVID-19 recently, but the governor said it lacks some necessary materials to do more. The state Department of Health says more than 54,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Washington. More than 4,300 have tested positive. More than 190 people have died.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-FIRST RESPONDERS

Virus: Firefighters ask public to be honest if they’re sick

SEATTLE (AP) — Firefighters and first responders in Washington state are seeking donations of protective gear. They’re also asking the public to be honest about their symptoms when they call for help so that they can prepare. People are sometimes lying about their condition and failing to report a fever or cough when they call 911, fearing the medics won’t come. Eastside Fire and Rescue in Issaquah is conducting a message campaign to let people know they will respond to calls for help regardless of the person’s symptoms, Capt. Steve Johnson said Monday.

MOUNTAIN GOATS

Idaho officials observe 57 mountain goats in Selkirk range

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Idaho biologists have counted 57 mountain goats in the Selkirk Mountain Range this year, the first survey of the animals in the range since 2001. The Spokesman-Review reports the Idaho Department of Fish and Wildlife made an aerial observation of the goats in February in the mountain range along the Idaho and Washington state border. The count of 57 goats was an increase from 34 in 2001. A state biologist says the figure indicates the goat population has held steady despite an expanding human population. Idaho implemented a conservative management plan in 2019 to set limits on hunting the goats.