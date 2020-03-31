AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Mar. 31.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Mar. 31 – Saturday, Apr. 04 CANCELED: American Cleft Palate – Craniofacial Association Annual Meeting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Hilton Portland Downtown, 921 SW 6th Ave, Portland, OR

Weblinks: http://meeting.acpa-cpf.org/, https://twitter.com/AmerCleftPalate

Contacts: ACPA/CPF, info@acpa-cpf.org, 1 919 933 9044

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Census Day – Census Day – decennial count of everyone living in the U.S. and its territories, with mandatory participation. Question subjects include gender, age, race, ethnicity, and relationship and homeownership status – unchanged from 2010, despite requests from a number of Members of Congress to include sexual orientation or gender identity * Count actually began in January in Toksook Bay, AK – a rural village which can only be reached by dog sled, snow machine, or bush plane when the ground is still frozen * Field operations were suspended 18 Mar – until at least 15 Apr – due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau encouraging Americans to respond to the Census online, by phone, or mail

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau, #2020Census

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 New Nike CFO and COO – Matthew Friend becomes Nike Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Andy Campion who becomes Chief Operating Officer

Weblinks: http://www.nike.com/main.html, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Mark Rhodes, NIKE press, 1 503 532 8877

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 NIKE Inc: Q1 2020 Dividend payment date

Weblinks: http://investors.nike.com/investors/news-events-and-reports/?toggle=events, https://twitter.com/Nike

Contacts: Nitesh Sharan, Nike Investor Relations, Investor.Relations@nike.com, 1 503 532 2828