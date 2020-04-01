BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON GLANCE

SEATTLE — On Wednesday, 130 Washington National Guardsmen are preparing to support food banks across the state, to include in King, Pierce, Chelan and Franklin Counties, Karina Shagren, a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, said the hope is to have soldiers and airmen in place starting Friday, and that they will be used to fill critical staffing needs. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ADDICTION

SEATTLE — Charlie Campbell, nearly 13 years sober, is feeling tested today more than ever to stay that way. By Carla K. Johnson and Regina Garcia Cano. SENT: 760 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK MAKING RENT

It’s the first of the month, and everybody knows the rent’s due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking on the door since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. By Jeffrey Collins. SENT: 1840 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK RURAL HOSPITALS

CARROLLTON, Ala. — As the coronavirus spread across the United States, workers at the lone hospital in one Alabama county turned off beeping monitors for good and padlocked the doors, making it one of the latest in a string of nearly 200 rural hospitals to close nationwide. By Jay Reeves. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

HKN—ABANDONED STANLEY CUP SERIES

SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitans were 20 minutes from a second Stanley Cup title in the spring of 1919, 20 minutes from adding their names to the trophy again. By Tim Booth. SENT: 820 words. With AP photos.

BKC WASHINGTON STEWART

SEATTLE — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA draft Wednesday after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies. By Tim Booth. SENT: 340 words. With AP photos.

