Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say the state primary will be held on May 19 as planned, but it will be conducted by mail with no in-person voting due to the coronavirus. The Republican governor is urging all Idahoans eligible to vote to request an absentee ballot. The state primary includes a U.S. Senate seat, both U.S. House seats, and all 105 seats in the Legislature. Idaho held its presidential primary on March 10, with President Donald Trump winning among Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill that would have carved out an exemption allowing a northern Idaho lawmaker’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to treat teenagers without a state license. The Republican governor in his veto message on Tuesday said the measure didn’t ensure protections for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene and also runs the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center. He wanted to treat 13- to 17-year-olds but had concerns a state license would inhibit his faith-based approach. The measure was specifically written for his rehabilitation center.

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (AP) — State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an Idaho man they say shot at two deputies and then fled. Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman says neither deputy was injured in the incident near New Meadows on Sunday. Zollman says the suspect in the case, William “Bill” Pearle James, is still believed to be somewhere in the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting occurred when the deputies were responding to a report of a person violating a protection order. An off-duty Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer who was nearby returned fire, causing the shooter to flee.