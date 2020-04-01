Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facing an expected closure through the end of the academic year, schools across Oregon have been told to begin distance learning on April 13. Some schools are already handing out smart tablets and Wi-Fi devices to students. Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through April 28, but because the coronavirus pandemic has not reached its peak, that is expected to be extended. The director of the Oregon Department of Education told school superintendents and principals in an email Monday night that there’s a strong possibility schools will be closed through the end of the academic year. Schools in other states have already made that decision.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The manager of a pawn shop was shot and killed outside it in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses. Police say officers found a man dead at the scene. Police identified the man Tuesday as 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor Johnson. Authorities say they are investigating and looking for a suspect. Johnson’s older sister, Abbey Johnson, told the newspaper her brother had worked in the pawn shop business in his home state of Minnesota before he was transferred to Portland.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A 29-year-old Springfield man is accused of abusing a dog that had recently had puppies. The Register-Guard reports Brian Domin was arrested and taken to the Springfield Municipal Jail over the weekend. He was arraigned Monday on charges of animal abuse and disorderly conduct. Springfield police Sgt. Peter Kirkpatrick says police were called to a home Sunday morning on a report of a man beating a dog. Police say the caller found that his surveillance video captured the incident and shared it with police. It wasn’t known if Domin has a lawyer.