Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A University of Washington model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health. Lofy said cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially. Washington state is set to receive nearly $3 billion from the federal stimulus bill passed to help with the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with at least $1.6 billion coming directly to the state, and the amount to be allocated to local governments to be determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury in the coming weeks.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago. The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a small tornado appeared to touch down just north of Richland in southeastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports on Tuesday people emailed photos and videos to the agency that show a rotating dark cloud column that appears to touch the ground. Meteorologists checked radar images and saw possible evidence of a tornado between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. People in Benton City reported a hail storm and strong winds between 3 and 3:30 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.