Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have cleared a chunk of salary cap space by waiving safety Tedric Thompson and releasing veteran tight end Ed Dickson. Both moves were expected after each player seemed to fall out of favor with the Seahawks. Their releases will clear more than $5 million worth of cap space for Seattle. Thompson started 16 games over the past two seasons. Dickson did not play in a game last season due to knee troubles.

SEATTLE (AP) — Even with major leaguers likely to receive some semblance of another spring training to get ready, teams are going to have to be creative with how they handle starting pitchers whenever baseball returns. The last thing anyone wants is arm problems to arise almost immediately after baseball restarts — whenever that ends up being. No one knows when baseball will start again after being derailed by the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Players want to play as many games as possible. That may mean games into November and December possibly. But they don’t want to risk their health. For pitchers, and specifically starters, the unknowns can be unnerving.