Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 01.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Census Day – Census Day – decennial count of everyone living in the U.S. and its territories, with mandatory participation. Question subjects include gender, age, race, ethnicity, and relationship and homeownership status – unchanged from 2010, despite requests from a number of Members of Congress to include sexual orientation or gender identity * Count actually began in January in Toksook Bay, AK – a rural village which can only be reached by dog sled, snow machine, or bush plane when the ground is still frozen * Field operations were suspended 18 Mar – until at least 15 Apr – due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau encouraging Americans to respond to the Census online, by phone, or mail

Weblinks: http://www.census.gov/, https://twitter.com/uscensusbureau, #2020Census

Contacts: U.S. Census Bureau press inquiries, pio@census.gov, 1 301 763 3030

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 02 8:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little appears on Idaho Public Television – Idaho Governor Brad Little answers questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on Idaho Public Television

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Airing on Idaho Public Television and online https://www.facebook.com/idahoptv/