Lamb Weston: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) _ Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $111.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had profit of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The frozen foods supplier posted revenue of $937.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $953.6 million.

Lamb Weston shares have dropped 34% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 23% in the last 12 months.

