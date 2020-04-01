Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho to hold May primary by mail only due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say the state primary will be held on May 19 as planned, but it will be conducted by mail with no in-person voting due to the coronavirus. The Republican governor is urging all Idahoans eligible to vote to request an absentee ballot. The state primary includes a U.S. Senate seat, both U.S. House seats, and all 105 seats in the Legislature. Idaho held its presidential primary on March 10, with President Donald Trump winning among Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats.

TREATMENT CENTER-VETO

Little vetoes license-exemption bill for rehab center

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill that would have carved out an exemption allowing a northern Idaho lawmaker’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to treat teenagers without a state license. The Republican governor in his veto message on Tuesday said the measure didn’t ensure protections for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene and also runs the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center. He wanted to treat 13- to 17-year-olds but had concerns a state license would inhibit his faith-based approach. The measure was specifically written for his rehabilitation center.

MANHUNT-ATTEMPTED SHOOTING

Search underway for man accused of shooting at deputies

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (AP) — State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an Idaho man they say shot at two deputies and then fled. Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman says neither deputy was injured in the incident near New Meadows on Sunday. Zollman says the suspect in the case, William “Bill” Pearle James, is still believed to be somewhere in the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting occurred when the deputies were responding to a report of a person violating a protection order. An off-duty Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer who was nearby returned fire, causing the shooter to flee.

WRONGFUL CONVICTION-COMPENSATION

Idaho governor vetoes bill to compensate wrongly convicted

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed legislation that would have set up a process to compensate people convicted of crimes they didn’t commit. The Republican governor says the measure’s objective is admirable but that its process using the courts is flawed. He says using an existing board or commission would be faster and that claims that are denied could be appealed in the courts. Little says his office will work with lawmakers to create an acceptable process. The legislation would have paid $60,000 a year to people who have been wrongfully incarcerated and $75,000 per year exonerated death row inmates.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION BAN

Idaho governor signs affirmative action ban into law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law legislation banning affirmative action for state agencies, state contracting and public education. The Republican governor on Monday signed the measure that adds a new section to laws that opponents say negates another section prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or age. The bill originated in the House and was amended in the Senate to avoid losing federal funding. Backers say the measure is needed so that everybody is treated equally. Opponents say Idaho has a history of discriminatory behavior against marginalized groups that persists, and the measure allows that behavior to continue.