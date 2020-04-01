Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon schools to start distance learning on April 13

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Facing an expected closure through the end of the academic year, schools across Oregon have been told to begin distance learning on April 13. Some schools are already handing out smart tablets and Wi-Fi devices to students. Gov. Kate Brown closed schools through April 28, but because the coronavirus pandemic has not reached its peak, that is expected to be extended. The director of the Oregon Department of Education told school superintendents and principals in an email Monday night that there’s a strong possibility schools will be closed through the end of the academic year. Schools in other states have already made that decision.

FATAL SHOOTING

Pawn shop manager dies in Oregon shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The manager of a pawn shop was shot and killed outside it in Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Portland police responded around 3 p.m. Monday to a parking lot shared by WinCo Foods, Papa Murphy’s Pizza and other businesses. Police say officers found a man dead at the scene. Police identified the man Tuesday as 31-year-old Benjamin Taylor Johnson. Authorities say they are investigating and looking for a suspect. Johnson’s older sister, Abbey Johnson, told the newspaper her brother had worked in the pawn shop business in his home state of Minnesota before he was transferred to Portland.

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

DOG ABUSE CHARGES

Man accused of abusing dog that had recently had puppies

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — A 29-year-old Springfield man is accused of abusing a dog that had recently had puppies. The Register-Guard reports Brian Domin was arrested and taken to the Springfield Municipal Jail over the weekend. He was arraigned Monday on charges of animal abuse and disorderly conduct. Springfield police Sgt. Peter Kirkpatrick says police were called to a home Sunday morning on a report of a man beating a dog. Police say the caller found that his surveillance video captured the incident and shared it with police. It wasn’t known if Domin has a lawyer.

RARE EEL

Pacific snake eel, rarely seen in Oregon, found near Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) — A Pacific snake eel rarely seen in waters as far north as Oregon has been discovered in the sand near Astoria. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man happened on the creature, which appeared to be in distress. He called the Seaside Aquarium, which is is closed due to coronavirus social distancing protocols, but staff were there to care for the animals. Aquarium officials said on Facebook that as soon as the man described it as a sea snake they knew that it was most likely a Pacific Snake Eel. A similar scene played out last year when beach visitors discovered a Pacific snake eel buried in the sand in Long Beach, Washington.

METH ARREST CHARGES

31 pounds of meth seized, Salem woman arrested

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a woman was arrested and methamphetamine, cash and a firearm were seized during an operation in which police served warrants on residences in the Salem area. The Salem Police Department says the search warrants served by police, the FBI and DEA were the result of an investigation by the Street Crimes Unit into the distribution of drugs in the Salem area. Police say 45-year-old Maria Gallegos-Mendoza of Salem was charged through a federal complaint last week with possession with the intent to distribute meth and conspiracy to distribute meth. It wasn’t known if she has a lawyer to comment for her.

SEATTLE-DEMOCRACY VOUCHERS

Justices decline challenge to Seattle ‘democracy vouchers’

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to Seattle’s first-in-the-nation “democracy voucher” program for public financing of political campaigns. The high court issued its denial Monday in a challenge brought by two local property owners who said the program forces them — through their tax dollars — to support candidates they don’t like. Seattle voters decided in 2015 to tax themselves $3 million a year; in exchange, each receives four $25 vouchers that they can donate to participating candidates in city elections. The Washington state Supreme Court has already unanimously upheld the program.