Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-GLANCE

Model shows April 19 peak for virus in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — A University of Washington model estimates that the state COVID-19 outbreak will peak around April 19. That’s when the state might see the highest number of cases, said Dr. Kathy Lofy, state health officer with the Washington Department of Health. Lofy said cases and deaths are continuing to rise although not exponentially. Washington state is set to receive nearly $3 billion from the federal stimulus bill passed to help with the economic hit from the coronavirus outbreak, with at least $1.6 billion coming directly to the state, and the amount to be allocated to local governments to be determined by the U.S. Department of Treasury in the coming weeks.

SNOWPACK-STATEWIDE

Washington statewide snowpack 104% of normal as of March 30

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago. The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.

SMALL TORNADO

Small tornado touches down in southeastern Washington

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — The National Weather Service says a small tornado appeared to touch down just north of Richland in southeastern Washington. The Tri-City Herald reports on Tuesday people emailed photos and videos to the agency that show a rotating dark cloud column that appears to touch the ground. Meteorologists checked radar images and saw possible evidence of a tornado between 2:30 and 2:45 p.m. People in Benton City reported a hail storm and strong winds between 3 and 3:30 p.m. There were no reports of any injuries or damage.

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

CHILD ABUSE CHARGES

Seattle woman charged with abusing her young children

SEATTLE (AP) — King County prosecutors say a 26-year-old Seattle woman has been charged in connection with the prolonged physical abuse of three of her children, who were removed from her home and placed in protective custody a year ago and only recently disclosed the abuse. The Seattle Times reports Moriah Connor was arrested earlier this month and has since been charged with first-degree assault on a child, two counts of second-degree assault on a child and witness tampering, accused of repeatedly telling the children to lie about how they received their injuries, charging papers say. She remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if she has a lawyer.

KITSAP HOME STANDOFF

Man arrested in Kitsap house standoff faces more charges

KITSAP, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say a 37-year-old man was charged with multiple crimes after allegedly threatening to kill his parents and barricading himself in his mother’s home while deputies attempted to arrest him. The Kitsap Sun reported Monday that Michael Eby Barr was arrested on charges of felony harassment and arson, after Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies say he set a fire in the house during the three-hour standoff. Prosecutors say a hit-and-run charge was added after Barr struck a deputy car and proceed to drive home where the Friday standoff occurred. Barr is being held in the county jail on $225,000 bail.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Study: Social distancing seems to be helping in King County

SEATTLE (AP) — Public health officials and researchers say that social distancing appears to be helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in the Seattle area, where many of the first U.S. deaths occurred. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says that the public still needs to be prepared for the state’s current two-week stay-at-home order to be extended. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order last week that is in effect through April 6, and ordered all non-essential businesses to close through at least April 8. The latest orders expanded previous actions taken by Inslee that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants, and entertainment and recreation facilities and banned large gatherings.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITAL

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases at psychiatric hospital

SEATTLE (AP) — At least 12 workers and four patients at Washington state’s largest psychiatric hospital have tested positive for the new coronavirus and one patient has died from the disease. The 85-year-old Western State Hospital patient tested positive on March 21 and died last Thursday, according to the Washington Department of Social and Health Services. The other patient who tested positive has since fully recovered, they said. The hospital is monitoring all patients for COVID-19 symptoms and is limiting movement of patients on wards, as a precaution, they said. Western state workers have been critical of the administration’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FORECASTING THE PANDEMIC

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

WASHINGTON (AP) — Like forecasters tracking a megastorm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration’s own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing. High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump’s attention. He’s dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact. Such models are a standard tool to control the spread of diseases.

MISSING LANDLORD INVESTIGATION

Everett man arrested after suspected fatal landlord argument

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington state have arrested a man on suspicion of murder and tampering with physical evidence after investigators believe he killed his landlord. The Daily Herald reported Monday that the wife of the landlord went looking for her overdue husband Saturday after he went to check on one of their commercial properties in southeast Everett. The woman told authorities that her husband’s truck and cellphone were outside and she saw a tenant cleaning up drops of blood outside their rental property. Investigators say Everett police officers later broke into the apartment to discover the smell of bleach. No body was found.