Washington Daybook

Wednesday, Apr. 01 Census Day – Census Day – decennial count of everyone living in the U.S. and its territories, with mandatory participation. Question subjects include gender, age, race, ethnicity, and relationship and homeownership status – unchanged from 2010, despite requests from a number of Members of Congress to include sexual orientation or gender identity * Count actually began in January in Toksook Bay, AK – a rural village which can only be reached by dog sled, snow machine, or bush plane when the ground is still frozen * Field operations were suspended 18 Mar – until at least 15 Apr – due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau encouraging Americans to respond to the Census online, by phone, or mail

Wednesday, Apr. 01 – Sunday, May. 31 34th annual Spring Clean in the City of Seattle begins – 34th annual Spring Clean community cleanup program in the City of Seattle begins. The program is a partnership between Seattle residents and Seattle Public Utilities, the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods during which Seattle residents participate in activities including picking up litter, stenciling storm drains to protect salmon from polluted water, painting out graffiti, and removing invasive plants from planting strips and traffic circles

