BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee will address media at 5 p.m. Thursday to provide an update on state’s COVID-19 response. By Rachel La Corte. Developing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK NURSING HOMES

Nursing homes across the country have been in lockdown for weeks under federal orders to protect their frail, elderly residents from coronavirus, but a wave of deadly outbreaks nearly every day since suggests that the measures including a ban on visits and daily health screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough. SENT: 1315 words. With AP photo, AP video.

VIRUS OUTBREAK UNEMPLOYMENT WASHINGTON

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits in Washington set a new record last week, with tens of thousands more people in the state filing new claims as non-essential businesses remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. By Rachel La Corte. SENT: 580 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK LIFE CARE CENTER

Federal authorities have proposed a $611,000 fine for a Seattle-area nursing home connected to at least 40 coronavirus deaths. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

BKO NCAA ACADEMICS BRACKET

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gonzaga and Michigan stood out in a study that seeded men’s and women’s NCAA Tournament brackets based on graduation rates, academic success and diversity in the head-coaching ranks. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF:

—VIRUS OUTBREAK BOEING: Boeing offers voluntary layoff plan amidst virus shutdown.

—MISSING LANDLORD INVESTIGATION: Police launch homicide investigation after body found.

—FATAL SHOOTING PARKING: Man killed over parking dispute was shot in the head.

—OBIT JUDGE JAMES REDDEN: Longtime federal judge and Oregon politician dies at 91.