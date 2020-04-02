Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries. Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, says calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in the sparsely populated central Idaho county. More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the US Geological Survey. At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the USGS by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say the state primary will be held on May 19 as planned, but it will be conducted by mail with no in-person voting due to the coronavirus. The Republican governor is urging all Idahoans eligible to vote to request an absentee ballot. The state primary includes a U.S. Senate seat, both U.S. House seats, and all 105 seats in the Legislature. Idaho held its presidential primary on March 10, with President Donald Trump winning among Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill that would have carved out an exemption allowing a northern Idaho lawmaker’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to treat teenagers without a state license. The Republican governor in his veto message on Tuesday said the measure didn’t ensure protections for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene and also runs the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center. He wanted to treat 13- to 17-year-olds but had concerns a state license would inhibit his faith-based approach. The measure was specifically written for his rehabilitation center.