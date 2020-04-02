Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A doctor at a veterans home in Oregon used a malaria drug to treat eight patients there for coronavirus, but says a state rule enacted March 25 would prevent him from treating any more veterans there. On Wednesday, a state agency changed its rule after an outcry, allowing the drug’s use at places like the veterans home. Hydroxychloroquine and a similar drug, chloroquine, showed some encouraging signs in small, early tests against the coronavirus. On March 25, the Oregon Board of Pharmacy adopted a temporary emergency rule prohibiting the dispensing of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside a hospital.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Cattle producers can apply to compete for access to federal grazing allotments that Oregon’s Hammond Ranches lost in a court decision. The Capital Press reports those applications, however, will be put on hold if Hammond Ranches decides to continue with an administrative challenge against the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. Ranchers have until April 14 to apply to graze livestock on the four allotments, while Hammond Ranches must decide by then whether to appeal or apply for a new grazing permit. Ranch co-owner Steven Hammond and his father Dwight are well-known in the ranching community for their legal battles with the federal government and environmental groups.

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) — A Eugene man has pleaded no contest to sex crime charges involving minors in Linn County Circuit Court. The Albany Democrat-Herald reports 24-year-old Joshua Moore was convicted of attempting to commit first-degree sex abuse and third-degree sex abuse. He was sentenced to 1 year and 8 months in Oregon Department of Corrections’ custody. A charge of first-degree sex abuse was dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement. Police say an investigation began after the department received a report that Moore was having inappropriate contact with an underage girl and boy in Lebanon in October.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of swinging a chain at a police officer and holding a woman at knifepoint has been found guilty except for insanity on several charges and sentenced to the Oregon State Hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Christopher Michael Hall will serve up to 20 years under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board. He was found guilty except for insanity Tuesday on kidnapping and other charges. A probable cause affidavit says police responded in August to a burglary call at a Portland church and found Hall harassing people. He swung the chain at an officer, then ran into a McDonald’s, held a woman at knifepoint, then used her as a shield when officers arrived. He then dropped the knife, ran and a bystander tackled him.