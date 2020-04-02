Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gov. Jay Inslee is asking Washington manufacturers to start producing personal protective equipment. He says that the federal government has not been able to supply the state fast enough to meet the growing need amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Inslee says that while more than one million pieces of personal protective equipment _ from the federal and state supply, hospitals and some donations _ has already been delivered across the state, it is not enough. He says he hopes manufacturers would be willing to turn to making things like surgical masks, swab tests, saline solution, vials, N95 masks, gloves, surgical gowns and face shields.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington National Guardsmen are preparing to support food banks across the state, to include in King, Pierce, Chelan and Franklin Counties, Karina Shagren, a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, said the hope is to have 130 soldiers and airmen in place starting Friday, and that they will be used to fill critical staffing needs. Shagren said that many food banks are operated by volunteers who fall into the at-risk categories, so members of the National Guard will ensure food banks have the personnel necessary to keep them up and running and ensure they’re able to continue to provide food to those who need it. National Guard members will be doing doing everything from unloading trucks to packing boxes and distributing food, she said.

DES MOINES, Wash. (AP) — King County prosecutors have charged a 66-year-old teacher and track coach at a high school south of Seattle with four counts of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. He is accused of inappropriately touching and making sexual comments to three girls who were members of the school’s track team in 2018 and 2019. The Seattle Times reports Jeffrey Blount, of Des Moines, was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail, jail records show. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Natural Resources Conservation Service says Washington’s statewide snowpack was 104% of normal on March 30. It was at 47% on Dec. 27 and 80% a year ago. The Capital Press reports irrigation water has begun flowing at lower Yakima Valley farms, and there should be plenty through the growing season because of the snowpack in the Cascade Range. Natural Resources Conservation Service state water supply specialist Scott Pattee says twice the normal amount of snowfall in January turned things around and enough snow continued in February and March to maintain a slightly above normal snowpack.