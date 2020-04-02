Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with another former pass rusher, agreeing to terms on a deal with defensive end Benson Mayowa. Mayowa’s agent David Canter tweeted the sides reached an agreement Wednesday. NFL Network reported its a one-year deal. Mayowa is the second former Seahawks pass rusher being brought back for another opportunity. The Seahawks agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Bruce Irvin in the opening days of free agency. Mayowa had a career-high seven sacks and three forced fumbles last season with the Raiders.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart has declared for the NBA draft. Stewart’s decision to leave Washington after one season was anticipated even before he set foot on campus. He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington’s resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins but the season became a frustrating mix of underachievement by the team and close losses. Stewart was named to the All-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season. The forward is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the draft.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Metropolitans were on the verge of winning their second Stanley Cup in three years in the spring of 1919. They never got to celebrate. Neither did the Montreal Canadiens, their opponent in the finals that year. The 1919 series was abandoned after five games due to an outbreak of the Spanish flu. Several Montreal players became ill and one eventually died. It was only one of two times since the Stanley Cup was first awarded that there was no champion.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The law firm whose arguments critical of American women’s players led to the resignation of U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro has asked to withdraw from representing the federation in the lawsuit. Seyfarth Shaw made the request to U.S. District Court in Los Angeles. Members of the women’s national team filed suit against the USSF last year under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. They want over $66 million in damages. In papers filed March 9 by Seyfarth Shaw, the USSF argued women’s national team players had lesser skills and responsibilities than their male counterparts.