Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Idaho at 2:30 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — Nearly 33,000 Idaho residents filed for unemployment benefits last week as the Idaho economy continues shedding jobs at a record rate because of the coronavirus, state officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Labor reported that the number of claims filed between March 22 and Saturday was a 143% increase over the 13,500 filed the previous week, which at the time had been the largest the agency had ever recorded. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 470 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO GRAZING

BOISE — U.S. officials are using the coronavirus pandemic to force a through long-delayed Idaho livestock grazing allotment decision in critical sage grouse habitat for a powerful agribusiness, an environmental group says. Wildlands Defense is asking the Bureau of Land Management to delay its March 20 decision approving Idaho-based J.R. Simplot Co.’s permit on about 94 square miles (244 square kilometers) in southwestern Idaho for at least 10,500 cattle until the virus abates. By Keith Ridler. SENT: 640 words.

MISSING CHILD-TEXAS SUSPECT-ARREST

COEUR D’ALENE — A 47-year-old Texas man was arrested in Idaho on charges of interference with a child custody order after he was accused of taking his 6-year-son on an 1,800-mile (2,900-kilometer) trip during a scheduled visitation, authorities said. SENT: 280 words.