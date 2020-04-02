Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

Idaho authorities say no major damage after 6.5 earthquake

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The day after a magnitude 6.5 earthquake rattled Idaho, authorities near the epicenter say there have been no reports of significant damage or injuries. Kathy Rodgers, a dispatcher with the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, says calls poured in following the earthquake just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday but all appears to be well in the sparsely populated central Idaho county. More than 2 million live in the region that could feel the initial Idaho quake, according to the US Geological Survey. At least 47 aftershocks had been recorded by the USGS by mid-morning, with the largest one measured at a magnitude 4.6.

IDAHO EARTHQUAKE

‘I heard the roar’: 6.5 earthquake hits Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An earthquake struck north of Boise on Tuesday evening, with people across a large area reporting shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 6.5 temblor struck just before 6 p.m. It was centered 73 miles northeast of Meridian. A restaurant owner in Stanley near where the quake hit said his whole house was rattling from the force of it. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Idaho to hold May primary by mail only due to coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney say the state primary will be held on May 19 as planned, but it will be conducted by mail with no in-person voting due to the coronavirus. The Republican governor is urging all Idahoans eligible to vote to request an absentee ballot. The state primary includes a U.S. Senate seat, both U.S. House seats, and all 105 seats in the Legislature. Idaho held its presidential primary on March 10, with President Donald Trump winning among Republicans and former Vice President Joe Biden for Democrats.

TREATMENT CENTER-VETO

Little vetoes license-exemption bill for rehab center

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has vetoed a bill that would have carved out an exemption allowing a northern Idaho lawmaker’s faith-based drug and alcohol rehabilitation center to treat teenagers without a state license. The Republican governor in his veto message on Tuesday said the measure didn’t ensure protections for one of the state’s most vulnerable populations. Republican Rep. Tim Remington is pastor of The Altar Church in Coeur d’Alene and also runs the Good Samaritan Rehabilitation Center. He wanted to treat 13- to 17-year-olds but had concerns a state license would inhibit his faith-based approach. The measure was specifically written for his rehabilitation center.

MANHUNT-ATTEMPTED SHOOTING

Search underway for man accused of shooting at deputies

NEW MEADOWS, Idaho (AP) — State and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an Idaho man they say shot at two deputies and then fled. Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman says neither deputy was injured in the incident near New Meadows on Sunday. Zollman says the suspect in the case, William “Bill” Pearle James, is still believed to be somewhere in the area and should be considered armed and dangerous. The shooting occurred when the deputies were responding to a report of a person violating a protection order. An off-duty Idaho Department of Fish and Game officer who was nearby returned fire, causing the shooter to flee.

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING-CALDWELL

Idaho man in critical condition after police shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say an Idaho man who was shot by police has remained in a hospital in critical condition since Saturday as an investigation continues. The Idaho Press reported Tuesday that Caldwell Police Department officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire where police were told a man shot at his wife, held his neighbors at gunpoint and fired at a passing vehicle. Police say the suspect later began shooting at officers, who returned fire. Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant says the officers involved are on administrative leave and the suspect has not been charged in connection with the shooting.